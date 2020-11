Week 9 Game Review: Saints vs. Buccaneers

BATON ROUGE, La. - Myles Brennan won't play against Alabama, and after speaking with head coach Ed Orgeron during Monday's presser, the junior quarterback could be gone for the rest of the season.

"There's some discussion of that. What's best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking to right now see what's the best for Myles. We're going to do what's the best for him, whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait," Orgeron said.