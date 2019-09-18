‘We apologize for our tweet’: Buffalo Wild Wings tries to pacify Saints fans

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

(NOLA.com) – A spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings’ corporate office has issued a mea culpa for a tweet the restaurant company issued on Sunday that seemed to mock Who Dat Nation during one of its darkest hours.

“We apologize for our tweet, which was not meant to offend Saints fans,” the email apology read.

The tweet on Sunday, which read “New Orleans fans already drawing up lawsuits,” was prompted by an NFL officiating gaffe that robbed the Saints of an 80-yard fumble return for an apparent touchdown against the Rams.

It referred to a suit that Saints fans brought against the NFL because of a missed call in the NFC Championship game in January that the Saints lost to the Rams with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Saints fans reacted with a tsunami of outrage, but the Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson says it was intended as a sympathetic joke, not a slight.

“We intended to point out another bad call in a fun way,” the company’s email announcement read. “In fact, our Director of Social Media is a die-hard Saints fan who attended the NFC Championship game earlier this year.”

