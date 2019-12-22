Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

WATCH: WR Michael Thomas sets single-season catch record against the Titans

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (CNN/FOX) — New Orleans Saint Michael Thomas added yet another record for his team during today’s contest against the Tennessee Titans.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Saints QB Drew Brees passed to the wide receiver for a 14 yard TD. Doing so set a new single-season catch record with 144 catches on the season to pass Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (143).

Unfortunately, the play was reviewed and officials found his knee down at the 1-yard line. So, while he didn’t officially get the TD, he still got the milestone. A couple plays later, he scored anyway.

The previous week, Brees set the all-time career pass touchdown record against the Colts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Some passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
44°F Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories