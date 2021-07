WATCH: Sean Payton, players discuss opening day of New Orleans Saints training camp

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has signed Sen. John Kennedy's DUMP Opioids Act into law today, allowing people to use VA medical center drop boxes to dispose of unused opioid prescriptions.

“With the DUMP Opioids Act law, Americans will have an easy, safe way to get unneeded prescription opioids off the street," said Kennedy. "The pandemic has contributed to the opioid epidemic, and I’m thankful that President Biden and Congress came together to put this commonsense, compassionate law in place. Louisiana communities struggling against this crisis now have a key tool to fight and prevent addiction—and that makes everyone safer."