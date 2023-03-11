NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After signing with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week, Derek Carr appeared before local media for the first time during an introductory press conference held at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., at noon on Saturday.

The quarterback comes to The Big Easy from Las Vegas, where in his last season he started 15 games and threw for 3,522 yards on 305-of-502 passing (60.8 percent) with 24 touchdown passes and an 86.3 passer rating.

Watch it live in the player below:

Latest Stories