WATCH: Kids of Saints players, staff recreate pre-game huddle

Drew Bress and Demario Davis better watch out because their kids are coming after their jobs.

In a video posted on the New Orleans Saints Facebook page, kids and staff members of some Saints players recreated the teams pregame huddle, and it a sight to behold.

Some of the children featured are the sons and daughters of Drew Brees, Cam Jordan and Demario Davis among others.

And now, the Saints organization wants you to grab your family, friends, classmates, or coworkers and show them how you can recreate this iconic moment.

Post your huddle video on Saitnts Facebook Page with the hashtag #SaintsHuddle and they will share favorites during playoffs!

#WhoDat

