Viral Saints fans able to witness historic game in Superdome thanks to social media

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) – It was a Who Dat reunion in the Superdome on Monday night, and it all started with a heartfelt post on Facebook from Vermilion Parish school teacher Danielle Trahan.

Trahan and her husband first bonded with Jairen, 8, and Terrion, 14, at the Saints’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24. She says the boys were there without their father because they were only able to get two tickets to the game. The boys’ father dropped them off at the Dome and was waiting for the game to end to pick them up.

Trahan said the boys were the “most polite, well-mannered kids.”

“The oldest (who smiled ear to ear the whole game) told me ‘WOW it looks so much different than on TV,’” Trahan wrote. “I must say his dad is doing an amazing job raising this young man.”

Trahan took a moment during the game to capture the looks of pure joy on the boys’ faces. A plea on social media to find the boys was shared over 33,000 times. Eventually, Trahan was connected to their dad.

Baton Rouge law firm and official injury attorneys for the black and gold, Dudley and DeBosier were there when the two families crossed paths again. They gifted the boys and their father tickets alongside the Trahans to the Dec. 16 matchup between the Saints and the Colts.

