Video: Sean Payton names QB Trevor Siemian the starter against Atlanta Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton named Trevor Siemian the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here is Payton after practice Friday:

In relief of an injured Jameis Winston last week, Siemian was 16 for 19 passing with 159 yards and 1 touchdown in the team’s 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Payton says that quarterback Taysom Hill will also see some playing time on Sunday as he makes his way back from a concussion suffered in the team’s win over Washington.

Here is Trevor Siemian after practice Friday:

The Saints and Falcons kickoff Sunday at noon.

