Video: Saints practice at Caesars Superdome ahead of second preseason game vs Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints held day 18 of Training Camp at the Caesars Superdome Friday night.

Following practice, Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the ongoing quarterback battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill and confirmed Winston will start in the team’s second preseason game against Jacksonville.

Payton said ahead of the preseason opener that the two quarterbacks would “flip” starting roles in the first two preseason games.

Payton also announced the team has signed K Aldrick Rosas and S Jeff Heath. Both were at practice Friday.

The Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night at 7 p.m.