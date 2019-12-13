Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Vaughan Johnson of Saints’ ‘Dome Patrol’ has died at 57

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports Johnson died at his home in North Carolina following a battle with kidney disease.

NEW ORLEANS — Vaughan Johnson, one of the linebackers of the New Orleans Saints’ famed “Dome Patrol” in the 1980s and early 1990s has died. He was 57 years old.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports Johnson died at his home in North Carolina following a battle with kidney disease. 

He played eight seasons with New Orleans, and along with Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling and Sam Mills made the “Dome Patrol,” which is considered by some to be the best linebacker unit in NFL history.

“Vaughan was a special guy,” Pat Swilling told the newspaper. “For a guy who would knock your head off on the field, his demeanor wasn’t like that. He always had a great smile on his face and was just a great guy. He will be missed.”

“Very sad to hear that my former teammate Vaugh Johnson has died,” Bobby Herbert posted on Twitter Friday morning. “He was a warrior on the field, but one of the nicest guys I ever known. Condolences to his wife Shirley, and the Johnson family.” 

Johnson was inducted into the Saints Hall fo Fame in 2000 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories