Trump defends Brees’ original statements on kneeling during the anthem

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the sideline during the second half after injuring his throwing hand in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(KLFY)- President Donald Trump has weighed in on Drew Brees’ first statements on kneeling during the national anthem that caused some controversy including backlash from some of his teammates.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback has since issued more than one apology with the conclusion, “We all need to listen.”

However on Friday, the president tweeted in defense of the NFL player’s first comments: