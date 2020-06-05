Trump defends Brees’ original statements on kneeling during the anthem

(KLFY)- President Donald Trump has weighed in on Drew Brees’ first statements on kneeling during the national anthem that caused some controversy including backlash from some of his teammates.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback has since issued more than one apology with the conclusion, “We all need to listen.”
However on Friday, the president tweeted in defense of the NFL player’s first comments:
I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020