With this massive shift in the Saints football world, I thought it time for a little “TimeOut with Faust!”

Sean Payton did things for the New Orleans Saints no other coach in the franchises’ history was able to do, WIN! And because of that you can get the statue ready.

You can put it next to Steve Gleason outside the Dome.

His 152-and-89 overall win record, add in the playoffs and it’s 161-97, it’s the best in franchise history. The closest: Jim Mora with 93 wins.

Sean led the Saints to seven NFC South Titles, and three NFC Championship games. And, the one Super Bowl Championship in 2009. All of that will forever make him a New Orleans icon.

As a lifelong Saints fan, and former season ticket holder, I simply want to say, “Thanks!” Thanks for the wins, thanks for deciding the Big Easy was a place you could win.

I was lucky enough to witness every one of the NFC Championship games: Chicago, and the two in New Orleans. And, the Super Bowl Title in Miami.

And like many other Saints fans, I have those family members that can rest easy now, because in their lifetime: THE SAINTS WON THE SUPER BOWL! That doesn’t happen without Sean Payton guiding this team.

So, Thanks!! Now, just don’t pop up in Dallas, two years from now!