METAIRIE, La. – The New Orleans Saints enter week two with a win under their belts, which gives them some momentum as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.



A series in which New Orleans has dominated.



The Black and Gold have won the last seven games between the two NFC South teams. Four of those seven regular season games were against legendary quarterback Tom Brady.



That is the longest regular season winning streak by any NFL team against Brady. However, Saints head coach Dennis Allen knows each year facing the Bucs is different, and there is mutual respect between the two teams.

“We’re going to look at how they’ve tried to attack us. I think we’ve played them with Brady at quarterback five times,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.



“We’re certainly going to look at how they’ve tried to formation us, how they tried to attack us, and how they’ve called the game. Every year is different. Every game is different,” said Allen.

“We got a hell of a challenge in front of us, and we respect the hell out of the team that we’re about to play. We’re going to have to play much better than we did this week if we expect to win,” said Allen.

This is also a team Dennis Allen has proved himself against to get the Saints head coaching position. When New Orleans posted a 9-0 shutout at Tampa last season.