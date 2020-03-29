The City of New Orleans remembers this day in Falcons history

Who Dat! So today is March 28 and you know what that means?
Saints fans get to have a little fun at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons.
Today’s date just happens to match a particular score during the infamous Falcons-Patriots game that ended with Tom Brady winning another ring.
The City of New Orleans put out this tweet on Saturday and maybe just maybe it will help all Saints fans forget the coronavirus for a minute.
And so it is…. 3-28 #WhoDat @Saints https://t.co/5SMmUgUiXm— The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) March 28, 2020