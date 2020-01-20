Teddy Bridgewater: ‘This 2019 Saints team will always hold a special place in my heart’

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — This season didn’t end the way Saints fans wanted. It definitely didn’t end the way Teddy Bridgewater wanted, but it may be the most important season in his career.

Bridgewater took to social media this weekend to share his thoughts on the 2019 season that may have changed the course of his NFL career.

“Although we came up short this year, this 2019 Saints team will always hold a special place in my heart. This season allowed me to release many tears and other emotions I’ve been holding in since 2016 and it felt great to finally let it all out,” Bridgewater wrote.

The talented, popular backup QB proved he could thrive as a starter during his 5-game win streak while Drew Brees was injured and will likely become the starting quarterback for another NFL team this off season.

It’s not a done deal that Teddy would leave, but it’s hard to believe other teams won’t make him an offer to lead their offense. All three Saints QB’s are free agents this off season. Drew Brees hasn’t announced his intention to stay or retire. His short and long-term plans will likely affect Bridgewater’s.

“I’ve danced and smiled because I know the center of my joy comes from the Lord, but in 2019 a lot of that joy came from my teammates, this organization and this city!” he wrote.

No matter where he goes though, it’s safe to say Teddy Bridgewater will always have a home in New Orleans after the hope and happiness he gave Saints fans.

“I’m excited about what tomorrow will bring, tap in! #NoBadDays”