Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Teddy Bridgewater: ‘This 2019 Saints team will always hold a special place in my heart’

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say Teddy Bridgewater will always have a home in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — This season didn’t end the way Saints fans wanted. It definitely didn’t end the way Teddy Bridgewater wanted, but it may be the most important season in his career.

Bridgewater took to social media this weekend to share his thoughts on the 2019 season that may have changed the course of his NFL career.

“Although we came up short this year, this 2019 Saints team will always hold a special place in my heart. This season allowed me to release many tears and other emotions I’ve been holding in since 2016 and it felt great to finally let it all out,” Bridgewater wrote.

The talented, popular backup QB proved he could thrive as a starter during his 5-game win streak while Drew Brees was injured and will likely become the starting quarterback for another NFL team this off season.

It’s not a done deal that Teddy would leave, but it’s hard to believe other teams won’t make him an offer to lead their offense. All three Saints QB’s are free agents this off season. Drew Brees hasn’t announced his intention to stay or retire. His short and long-term plans will likely affect Bridgewater’s.

“I’ve danced and smiled because I know the center of my joy comes from the Lord, but in 2019 a lot of that joy came from my teammates, this organization and this city!” he wrote.

No matter where he goes though, it’s safe to say Teddy Bridgewater will always have a home in New Orleans after the hope and happiness he gave Saints fans.

“I’m excited about what tomorrow will bring, tap in! #NoBadDays”

View this post on Instagram

I’ve had a hard time accepting the fact that the season ended the way it did. But I’ve finally come to a realization that the 2019 season is over for us. Coach Payton always talked about teams walking together for life, especially the ones who complete the ultimate task of winning a Super Bowl. Although we came up short this year, this 2019 Saints team will always hold a special place in my heart. This season allowed me to release many tears and other emotions I’ve been holding in since 2016 and it felt great to finally let it all out. I’ve danced and smiled because I know the center of my joy comes from the Lord, but in 2019 a lot of that joy came from my teammates, this organization and this city! I’m excited about what tomorrow will bring, tap in! #NoBadDays

A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories