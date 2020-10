(KLFY) Watch this special moment in Sunday’s match up game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers when Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found his old spot on the Saints bench.

We don’t know if we have ever loved an ex-Saints player as much as we do TEDDY!

Teddy found his old seat 😁



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/qH166HhJrh — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 25, 2020