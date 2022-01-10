Taysom Hill to have two surgeries after injury vs Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 09: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints on the field with an injury during the second quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — If the Saints had made the playoffs, Trevor Siemian would have been the starter.

Monday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said Hill would have two surgeries on his left foot for an injury he suffered in Sunday’s 30-20 win over the Falcons.

“When he planted with his left foot, he felt something. My take is they’ll have to do a surgery. That’s what I heard today. So, it’s a Lisfranc. They’ll repair that area and then do a smaller surgery to remove the hardware after it’s healed,” says Payton.

Payton spoke with reporters Monday.