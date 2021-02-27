Sports Zone Podcast: ‘Brees Watch’ rolls on (and on)…

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team remains on ‘Brees Watch’ as there has still been no announcement regarding the future of the Saints quarterback and the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

From pro to college, the Southeastern Lions prep for the start of spring football in the Southland Conference; and in basketball news, WGNO talks to Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

