Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Andy Dalton is more than handy. He is the Saints’ starting quarterback at least for the foreseeable future.

But, do the Saints need some divine intervention to turn around a 2-5 season?

Tulane is rolling. The Green Wave threats to win their first conference title in 24 years, and their head coach thinks a consistent winner is on the horizon.

The tigers smack the Rebs and the fans storm the field. Brian Kelly says let’s do more of that. Can you say that on TV?

“I am probably getting in trouble for that. That’s going viral isn’t it?”

Can the Tigers and the Greenies keep the good times, rolling?

We roll on in the WGNO Sports Zone.