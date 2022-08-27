Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints wrap up the preseason, now it is on to the good stuff, the games that count.

And, the Saints starting quarterback said he can’t wait.

Jameis Winston: “I am an optimistic guy. I love challenges, I just love winning way more.”

After a nine-win season, will New Orleans return to double-digit victories?

Cam Jordan: “It is going to be a beautiful thing if everything works out the way I want it to.”

It is almost game week in Tigertown – we talk Tigers and Noles ..

If he’s healthy, he could run away from defenders and into the Tulane record books (running back Tyjae Spears). Our Richie Mills reports, uptown.

And we thought the Jesuit Blue Jays might be rebuilding.

Well, guess again.

We are all prepped and ready for another edition of the WGNO Sportszone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Bonus Podcast – Friday Night Football: 2022 Jamboree Edition