Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints start the season where it ended in January. Will they have a key addition on board?

Our panel weighs in on how many games the Saints will win this season. Is it time to bet the over?

In Baton Rouge, LSU regroups. They are huge favorites against Southern, but can they get a myriad of issues fixed before they play Mississippi State next Saturday?

Brian Kelly gets a vote of confidence from a Tiger-turned-Greenie.

All this and more, in the WGNO Sports Zone.

