NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the team’s IR, head coach Dennis Allen told media on Thursday (Nov. 3).

According to Allen, Thomas is expected to miss the next four games at minimum. However, the extent of his injury could keep Thomas out for longer.

Thomas, who suffered an injury to his toe, has only played two games this season. He returned to the field for the first time this summer after missing the entire last season due to an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Adam Trautman, and defensive back PJ Williams were present during stretching and the media-viewing portion of the Saints’ practice. See video of Thursday’s practice in the player above.

The Saints kick off at home Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.