Saints win fourth straight with 26-23 overtime victory over Bears

Saints win fourth straight with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Bears!
Tweets by Saints:
𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐈𝐍 𝐀 𝐑𝐎𝐖 🔥#SAINTS | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/uY0Vvxbjuw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2020
𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐈𝐍 𝐀 𝐑𝐎𝐖 🔥#SAINTS | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/uY0Vvxbjuw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2020
Lutz on what was going through his mind leading up to the game-winner #Saints pic.twitter.com/v09wFQiN7M— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2020
Malcolm Jenkins on the #Saints‘ trend of winning close games:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2020
“The biggest thing is faith: in each other, the team and the scheme” pic.twitter.com/sKMaoqbBBg
Saints earn 26-23 overtime victory over Chicago Bears, improving to 5-2 with fourth consecutive victory@Zatarains GAME RECAP ⤵️https://t.co/9tmuREBEyw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2020
Payton on going for the game-winning FG and not running more time off the clock "it was just my gut feeling" #Saints pic.twitter.com/DlrgihREhe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2020