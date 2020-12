JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(KLFY) The New Orleans Saints were back on the road this week taking on long time rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

For the Saints, they looked to make it nine straight wins and maintain the top spot in the NFC after the Falcons came in off a big win against the Raiders.

Quarterback Taysom Hill made his third consecutive start for the Saints after winning his first two…his first being against the Falcons just two weeks ago.

Final Score: 21-16