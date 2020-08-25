Saints weighing options as storms approach

The Saints also dealing with adjustments due to the weather after their longest practice of the year on Monday.

The team putting plans in place to handle any storm situations, so what happens next for practice depends on the storm.

Head coach Sean Payton says they will make the necessary changes once it gets closer to the day.

“Whether it’s here, or at a satellite location,” Payton says. “Here, we’ve just got to look closely where generators are, how it affects our facility, how it affects the indoor facility, when would the Superdome be ready with their turf surface. So really two options, one obviously being here and how are we impacted here potentially with power outages? And then two, in the event that we would want to move or have to move, Plan B.”