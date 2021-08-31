Saints trim roster to 53, Hogan and Freeman among cuts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 11 players:

(Name / Position / Height / Weight / Age / Exp / College)

  • Alex Armah Jr. FB 6-2 255 27 5 West Georgia
  • Caleb Benenoch OL 6-5 305 27 4 UCLA
  • Devonta Freeman RB 5-8 206 29 7 Florida State
  • Chris Hogan WR 6-1 210 32 8 Monmouth (N.J.)
  • Natrell Jamerson DB 5-11 200 25 4 Wisconsin
  • Jordan Mills T 6-5 316 30 8 Louisiana Tech
  • KeiVarae Russell DB 5-11 194 27 4 Notre Dame
  • Trevor Siemian QB 6-3 220 29 6 Northwestern
  • Damian Square DT 6-2 299 32 8 Alabama
  • J.R. Sweezy G 6-5 310 32 8 North Carolina State
  • Kevin White WR 6-3 216 29 5 West Virginia

The Saints have waived the following 14 players:

  • Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 198 23 R South Alabama
  • Josiah Bronson DL 6-3 300 24 R Washington
  • Eric Burrell DB 6-0 197 23 R Wisconsin
  • Grant Haley CB 5-9 191 25 3 Penn State
  • Albert Huggins DT 6-3 305 24 1 Clemson
  • Derrick Kelly II G/T 6-5 320 26 2 Florida State
  • R.J. McIntosh DL 6-4 293 25 4 Miami (Fla.)
  • Wynton McManis LB 6-1 225 25 1 Memphis
  • Bryan Mills CB 6-1 174 22 R North Carolina Central
  • Christian Montano C 6-4 300 24 1 Tulane
  • Shaq Smith LB 6-2 245 24 R Maryland
  • Deuce Wallace DB 5-10 207 24 R Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Easop Winston Jr. WR 6-0 192 24 1 Washington State
  • Ethan Wolf TE 6-6 252 24 3 Tennessee

The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:

  • Michael Thomas WR 6-3 212 28 6 Ohio State
  • The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
  • Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
  • David Onyemata DT 6-4 300 28 6 Manitoba (Canada)

