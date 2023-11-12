LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (5-4) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) for week 10 of the NFL season.

With a close win at home last week against the Chicago Bears, the Saint will look to add a third straight win to the their record.

In a first half that saw very little production from the Saints, they trail the Vikings 24-3 at halftime. Despite being arrested on Friday, Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas has been involved in the game with one catch for nine yards.

Check back for the final score.

