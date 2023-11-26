LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (5-6) loss on the road to division rivals the Atlanta Falcons 24-15.

After a bye week last week, the Saints looked to get a road win in their first game back against the Falcons. The Saints would not score a touchdown in the entirety of the game and fall to the Falcons 24-15.

The Saints now two consecutive loses and fall to 5-6 on the season. The are now tied with the Falcons for the first place in the NFC South division. The Saints will host the Lions at home next week.

Saints QB Derek Carr completed 24 of his 38 passes for 303 yards and one interception.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Post