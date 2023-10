LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints hosted division rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers for week 4 of the NFL season.

The Bucs led by QB Baker Mayfield, beat the Saints 26-9. Mayfield completed 25 of his 32 passes for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In his first game back from a three game suspension, Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for 50 yards on ten carries.

The Saint (2-2) go on the road to New England next week to face the Patriots (1-2).