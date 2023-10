LOUISIANA (KLFY)– The New Orleans Saints (3-3) lost to the Houston Texans (3-3), 13-20, in Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium.

Last week, the Saints won against the New England Patriots.

The Saints tried to bounce back, but ultimately, the Texans took the upper hand and won.

After being on the road, the Saints will be back at home next week playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

