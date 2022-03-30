METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The move gives New Orleans a second experienced signal-caller behind returning starter Jameis Winston.

The 34-year-old Dalton is a former starter in Cincinnati who is now with his fourth team in four years after spending his first eight with the Bengals.

Dalton played for Dallas in 2020 and for Chicago last season.

The signing gives New Orleans three full-time QBs, including 2021 fourth-round draft pick Ian Book out of Notre Dame.

Taysom Hill remains with the club as well, but is expected to serve in a more traditional tight end role in 2022.