Saints sign Ty Montgomery

Saints head coach Sean Payton has another weapon on the offensive side of the ball. New Orleans signed Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery, now on his fourth team in three years, joins the Saints and will have to fight to get on the 53 man roster.

New Orleans already features Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray in the backfield.

Payton has a knack for finding the best way to utilize players of this caliber. Montgomery could be expected to play that key role of runner and pass catcher out of the backfield.

He was a third round draft pick of the Packers in 2015.