Saints sign Brandon Marshall, replacing Dez Bryant
The New Orleans Saints have signed NFL veteran Branson Marshall to a one-year contract, ESPN reported this morning. The 34-year-old wide receiver has played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants ans the Seattle Seahawks.
Breaking: The Saints signed veteran Brandon Marshall to a one-year deal to replace Dez Bryant, a source told @AdamSchefter.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 12, 2018
This could be Marshall's first chance to play in a playoff game in his 13-year career. pic.twitter.com/wNvI9rQAPO
