Geaux Black and Gold

Saints sign Brandon Marshall, replacing Dez Bryant

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 11:03 AM CST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 11:13 AM CST

The New Orleans Saints have signed NFL veteran Branson Marshall to a one-year contract, ESPN reported this morning. The 34-year-old wide receiver has played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants ans the Seattle Seahawks. 

 

