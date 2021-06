NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints officially signed their 2021 draft class and it’s also reported that cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s fifth year option was reconstructed to free up cap space and that they are still working on an extension.

To create room, the #Saints converted CB Marshon Lattimore‘s $10.2M fifth year option to a $990K base salary and the rest in a roster bonus with voidable years. They’ll keep working on an extension. https://t.co/LmOn2MlnZv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2021

Lattimore did not want to address his contract with the media as well as his arrest from the offseason, but he did have some advice for the rookies coming in looking to make an impact.

