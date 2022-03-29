New Orleans, LA – The QB shuffle continues to take place in the Big Easy. Reported today by multiple outlets that the The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton’s deal is worth $6 million dollars with $3 million guaranteed.

Dalton has started for the Bears, Cowboys and Bengals. In all, he has 148 starts in 11 seasons.

That Dalton deal came out just hours after it was reported that Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen announced a move that QB/TE/RB Taysom Hill will be primarily used at tight end next season.

New Orleans signed QB Jameis Winston to a new two year deal, totaling $28 million just last week. He’ll be the starter, while Dalton provides the Saints with an experienced backup option.

Also, on the roster at QB, Ian Book and Blake Bortles.