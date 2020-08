NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saints head coach Sean Payton said they will ‘have more of a scrimmage type of a setting’ at the end of the week in Mercedes-Benz Superdome, given the cancellation of preseason games.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham will not be joining the Black and Gold in the Dome after being cut on Monday from the team.

“It was a decision we made just based on what we had seen so far,” said Payton in regards to cutting Bradham.

