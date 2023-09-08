NEW ORLEANS — Friday, the New Orleans Saints ruled wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin) and safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) out for Sunday’s opener.

Rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is listed as “questionable.”

All three did not practice this week.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), and tight end Jimmy Graham (rest) were also listed on the injury report but the trio returned to practice Thursday.

Here is the full Friday injury report:

The Tennessee Titans started the week with eight players on their injury report and will be without Tre Avery for Sunday’s contest. Linebacker Harold Landry and tackle Dillon Radunz are listed as “questionable”

The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans will face off Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are currently a 3-point favorite at home. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Here is Covers.com senior betting analyst Jason Logan with a breakdown of Sunday’s game: