NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints release their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against Carolina with Alontae Taylor ruled out and six others listed as questionable.

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow) were all listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report.

Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Deonte Harty (foot), and Adam Prentice (shoulder) were all full participants at practice Friday.

The New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers Sunday at noon.