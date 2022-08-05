METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Chris Olave was asked for a self-critique, an area he had to get better, and he wasn’t bashful. The rookie wide receiver selected 12th overall in this year’s NFL Draft said he has to improve off bump-and-run coverage.

“Just getting better off the line when I have big physical corners on me,” Olave admitted. “I have to be better in those situations.”

In camp, he has improved greatly as the days go by. In 2019, Olave showed his skills at Ohio State. He caught 12 touchdown passes, including a catch in the game against Michigan.

His calm demeanor suggests he can handle a bigger stage.

“I have been there before, just go out and make some plays,” said Olave.

Even though Olave has settled in nicely in New Orleans with both the team and the community, there’s still the unknown – hurricane season.

He’s inquired with teammates.

“I have never seen one before,” said Olave. “I’m not looking forward to it.”

The only thing he can control is why he was brought to New Orleans: To cause turbulence in opposing secondaries.