Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Saints reflect back on Panthers game and how Carolina has changed since week 12

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

The Carolina Panthers have faced drastic changes since the New Orleans Saints faced them in week 12, most notably being that their head coach Ron Rivera was fired after nearly 9 years.

The Panthers dropped from the 27th rushing defense in the league in the beginning of November, to second to last giving up 145.4 rushing yards per game.

With Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy still affecting the quarterback, Drew Brees spoke about why they are still a dangerous team despite their current 7 game losing streak.

For more, click the video provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories