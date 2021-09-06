Saints re-sign backup quarterback, announce other roster moves

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 23: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints announced on Monday that the team has re-signed quarterback Trevor Siemian, wide receiver Chris Hogan and signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Siemian was a seventh round draft pick (250th overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Northwestern.

The Orlando, Fl. native has appeared in 27 career games with 25 starts for the Broncos (2015-17) and New York Jets (2019), completing 498-of-841 passes for 5,689 yards with 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions.

In 2020, he spent the first 10 weeks of the season as a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad, before joining the New Orleans active roster on November 21.

Siemian then spent the final two weeks of the regular season and both postseason contests on the practice squad. Siemian spent the 2021 offseason and preseason with the Saints.

The Saints have also signed the following players to the practice squad:

Ka’Dar Hollman, DB

Jordan Miller, DB

Dylan Mabin, DB

Jayln Holmes, DE

Jaleel Johnson, DT

Aldrick Rosas, K

Derrick Kelly II, OL

The club has also placed center/guard Will Clapp, kicker Wil Lutz and tight end Nick Vannett on Injured Reserve and terminated the practice squad contract of linebacker Wynton McManis.