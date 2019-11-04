Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘supastrut’ goes viral

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

It’s a bye week for the New Orleans Saints but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was still doing work this weekend.

Teddy returned to his Miami roots Friday night, showing up at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern and showing out with a “SupaStrut” form with the Dynamic Dozen dance team.

Bridgewater posted the strut on social media and of course the #WhoDatNation took notice.

In his tweet, Bridgewater said he’d been studying the videos all week.

“Look at them feet, look at that face, ooouu he serious..” Hype (wo)man of the year.”

Bridgewater and the Saints return to action on Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar