Saints practice in Superdome to prepare for atmosphere of season opener

The New Orleans Saints stepped back into the Superdome for the first time since January on Saturday night for practice.

The practice could have provided an atmosphere similar to what the Saints will experience come the regular season.

Head coach Sean Payton felt like the practice was necessary, especially since there are no preseason games before the Saints face Tampa Bay in two weeks.

Some of the players discussed how different practice felt Saturday.

“Everyday is quiet during football period,” Saints kicker Wil Lutz says. “There’s not much going on, so it’s normal in that sense. When you’re in this big, empty, 70,000 seat and whatnot stadium, the ball sounds a bit different coming off your foot. You hear the echo. You hear people talking. It’s definitely different. It’s a lot better having 75,000 Who Dats yelling at you, but we’re getting used to it.”

“I guess we just have to make use of what we got here and the situation going on in the world,” Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata says. “I don’t really see it as a problem. It’s about you know, coming out here to win a game every given week.”