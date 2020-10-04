Saints overcome slow start to beat Detroit 35-29

(WWL) The New Orleans Saints spotted Detroit 14 points quickly, dominated the game’s middle and converted some key third downs on a game-sealing final drive in a victory over the Lions 35-29 Sunday.

The Saints did so after a long night waiting to see if the game would even be played after a positive COVID test that later turned out to have been a false positive.

“It’s one of those games where you’re awfully proud of your team,” said head coach Sean Payton on his team overcoming the adversity.

The Saints struggled out of the gate with Detroit driving for an easy score on its first possession to make it 7-0. Drew Brees then threw a pass that was batted down and picked off. Detroit quickly scored again and led by two touchdowns only four and a half minutes in.

That’s when the Saints started looking like the team we thought they were, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions to take a 35-14 lead.

Detroit scored twice to cut it to 35-29 but the Saints converted two third downs on a final drive that kept the ball from the Lions.

“I’m proud of how we got ready to play despite the circumstances,” said head coach Sean Payton about the team’s long night. Several players had to get tested for COVID after a test came back positive on Michael Burton. A separate test came back negative and the other players who were near him also tested negative, allowing the game to go on.