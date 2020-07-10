Saints offer season ticket holders chance to opt out of 2020 games

The club said any fan who opts out will not lose privileges for 2021 and will receive a credit toward that season or a refund.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — In an offseason where the goalposts keep being moved for clubs, fans, players and coaches, the Saints are offering their fans a chance to opt out of 2020 season tickets.

The offer would allow money paid to be applied to 2021 tickets or given as a refund.

The team also said that any season ticket holder that opts out of going to games in 2020 will still keep their season ticket option for 2021.

This comes as the league and teams struggle to figure out how to hold a season. Already, just more than a month after announcing a preseason schedule, the league has opted to chop preseason from four games to two.

“Though we remain fully confident games will be played, we are preparing to begin the NFL season at a reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the statement issued by the club Friday.

The team said that the amount of fans allowed in to games would depend on several factors, including the Phase the state and city are under at the time, CDC and national guidelines, physical distancing protocols.

Already several thousand seats closest to the field will be covered up and fans will not be allowed to access those for the safety of players, coaches, referees and other personnel assigned to the field.