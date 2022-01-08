Saints offense needs to click on Sunday

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints are favored to beat the Falcons on Sunday, but as we know these types of games rarely go by the script. Atlanta wants to finish their season on a high note and New Orleans wants to make it to post season.

“I think that’s a realistic thing and is aware of what needs to happen, but I think more than anything, everyone is aware we need to win this game. There will be no distraction from that game,” said Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

“We try to go out there and score touchdowns every time we are on the field. I know that doesn’t always happen. But that’s what we go out there and do, that’s the objective. So anything that we do is to win, to go score,” said Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Regardless of the position the Saints are called to fill, wide receiver Deonte harries excels wherever his coaches tell him to play.

“It’s something that we put an emphasis on. I definitely take a lot of pride in it. That’s part of my job, helping my team get the best field position they can. Even if it’s not a 50-yard return, it is what it is. I am going to do whatever I can to help put the team in good field position,” said Harris.

One of the most important keys for the Saints will be finding a way for Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara to click.