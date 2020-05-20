Saints Michael Thomas teams up with Cane’s to donate meals to frontline workers

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas and Raising Cane’s are teaming up to provide 3,000 meals to frontline workers throughout the New Orleans area. The majority of the meals will be distributed to employees at Ochsner Health system facilities across the region.

“I wanted to do my part and support our frontline healthcare workers who are caring for so many in our community,” said Thomas, the 2019 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, setting the NFL’s receiving record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. “I thought they would enjoy having some Cane’s during their shift. And I’m grateful to my friend, Todd Graves, for joining me in letting our healthcare workers know how much they are appreciated.”

“We all have a role to play in this crisis, and our healthcare workers’ role is the most important,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “So when Michael called me wanting to feed healthcare workers, I matched his donation. I’m proud to call Michael a friend – his effort off the field is as admirable as it is on the field.”

Raising Cane’s Restaurants across the country have been providing meals for healthcare workers directly and through partnerships with non-profits and other groups and individuals such as Thomas. Additionally, Raising Cane’s dine-in only restaurants have shifted operations to make masks instead of chicken fingers. Staff have begun sewing three-ply cloth masks to ease the shortage at hospitals, donating thousands of masks to healthcare facilities in Southeast Louisiana and across the country.