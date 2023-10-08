LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (2-2) head to Boston today to take on the New England Patriots (2-2).

After two consecutive losses, the Saints looked to bounce back in a road game against the Patriots.

The Saints completely dominated the first half leading the Patriots 21-0 in the first half. A first quarter pick-six by Tyrann Mathieu put the Saints on the board, which was followed by two offensive touchdowns in the second quarter by Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

Check back for the final score.

