LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Saints traveled to Green Bay for week 3 to take on the Packers.
Looking to improve to 3-0, the Saints went into Green Bay coming off a tough win against the Panthers in week 2. QB Jordan Love will also be looking to continue to prove himself; making his first career start at Lambeau Field today.
The Saints struck first with Derek Carr connecting with Jimmy Graham for an 8-yrd touchdown. In the second quarter Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for 76-yrds to put the Saints up 14-0.
The Packers had no answers for the Saint’s Defense, only managing 116 total yards in the first half.
Just before halftime the Saints made a 25-yard field goal to lead the Packers 17-0.
