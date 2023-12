NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (6-7) host the New York Giants (5-8) for week fifteen of the NFL season.

As the NFL season comes to a close, the Saints will look to secure a win at home against the Giants as the NFC South is still up for grabs.

In a low scoring first half, the Saints took a 7-6 lead at halftime. Saint’s QB Derek Carr completed 11 of his 13 passes from 84 yards and one touchdown.

Check back for the final score.

